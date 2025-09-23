Janhvi Kapoor all smiles as she poses with Sushil Kumar Shinde, grandfather of boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor hogged all the limelight at the red carpet premiere of “The Homebound,” flashing a radiant smile as she posed with veteran politician Sushil Kumar Shinde, the grandfather of her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

At the event, Kapoor was seen happily posing for the paparazzi with Shikhar’s family and his grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde. In a video, Janhvi, clad in a black and blue saree, could be seen standing next to Sushil Kumar Shinde while posing for the shutterbugs. The rare public appearance instantly grabbed attention online, with many seeing it as Janhvi’s subtle nod to her strengthening bond with Shikhar Pahariya’s family.

Other sweet moments from the premiere showed the actress warmly greeting his relatives — from touching his grandmother’s feet and sharing a hug to posing with the entire family on the red carpet and engaging in cheerful conversations with them.

Interestingly, though Janhvi Kapoor has long been linked to Shikhar Pahariya, she has never openly confirmed their relationship. In April, however, she sparked buzz at the screening of Maidaan by sporting a necklace bearing his name. The actress arrived wearing a necklace inscribed with ‘Shiku’ — her endearing nickname for Shikhar Pahariya. The gesture marked the first time Janhvi openly acknowledged her relationship with him in public.

Last year, on an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan,’ Janhvi Kapoor referred to Shikhar Pahariya as ‘Shiku’. When Karan asked her to name three people on her speed dial, she quickly responded, “Papa, Khushu, and Shiku.” She then realized, almost immediately, that she had accidentally mentioned Shikhar’s name on air.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are said to have been childhood friends, with their friendship gradually blossoming into a romantic relationship over the years. Speculation about their romance first emerged in 2016, though the pair neither confirmed nor denied the rumours at the time.

Reports suggest that the couple parted ways shortly after Janhvi’s Bollywood debut in 2018, a fact she later alluded to during an appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan.’ The duo reportedly reunited in 2022 and have since been going strong, frequently making joint appearances at public events.