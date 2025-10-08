Janhvi Kapoor channels Parisian elegance

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in Paris, embodying the city’s elegance and moody sophistication with effortless grace. For her latest appearance, she chose a rare archival piece from John Galliano’s 1986 ‘Fallen Angels’ collection, a design that merges rebellion with poetry in fabric—a hallmark of Galliano’s early vision.

The scissor-pleat dress, pinstriped and ribbed, sculpted her frame seamlessly. Its low, sharp neckline and strategically placed slit added movement and a hint of daring, allowing the dress’s structure and tailoring to take center stage rather than overwhelming the look. The ensemble balanced edge and elegance, creating a quiet yet striking presence.

Accessories were minimal, keeping the focus on the historic garment while giving it a contemporary feel. Janhvi’s styling emphasized the archival nature of the piece, letting it feel like it belonged to her moment in Paris rather than just being worn for display.

This outing highlighted not only Janhvi’s sartorial confidence but also her appreciation for fashion history, showcasing how vintage couture can be worn with modern sensibility. The actress effortlessly transformed the Paris streets into a runway for timeless style.