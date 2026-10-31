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Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ controversy: Star actress trying to act too smart!

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Janhvi Kapoor’s remarks on the ‘Peddi’ movie objectification controversy and Telugu cinema scripting practices trigger discussions on director vs actor accountability.

Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ controversy: Star actress trying to act too smart!
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Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ controversy: Star actress trying to act too smart!

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Comments by Janhvi Kapoor on the controversy around her Telugu film ‘Peddi’ has once again stirred up conversations around objectification in films. In an interview on Koffee with Karan, the actress has reportedly said that the situation is a "fiasco" and that she understands there are concerns that it could be seen as objectification and sexualising.

She has also said she will take responsibility but her comment that scripts from South India don’t usually include camera details has received backlash.

In Telugu cinema, scripts often do not include the technical details. However, they often do focus more on what the characters say, what they do and what happens. This leaves the technical aspects like camera to be decided by the director and cinematographer. However, this doesn’t mean that actors won’t gain any insight.

In many studios, directors and others authorised will watch the footage on monitors. Depending on the set-up of the shoot actors may also gain insight into how they are performing. Established stars may have more say in what they are doing but this will vary.

This has caused people to question who is responsible for what in this situation. Whilst directors do have a large role in deciding how the visuals work, actors may also have some say.

However, without much detail on how the scene was filmed and edited it is difficult to know exactly who made certain decisions and how much Janhvi would have known.

This controversy has shown the importance of good communication on film sets and considering how things are portrayed. The conversation hasn’t focussed on just one person but instead has highlighted how creative decisions are made and who should take responsibility.

Suhas Sistu
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

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Janhvi KapoorPeddi Movie ControversyObjectification in CinemaKoffee With KaranTelugu Film Industry
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