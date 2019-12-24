'Jawaani Janeman' Release Date Gets Preponed

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Janeman' will hit the theatres in January itself as the release date has been preponed. Earlier it was announced that this movie will be in theatres on 7th February 2020 but yesterday trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that the release date gets preponed to 31st January 2020.

This movie is a launching pad of veteran actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. Touted to be an entertainer, the story revolves around the relationship of a father and daughter filled with fun, emotions and heart-warming moments.

Along with the release date, a poster was released where the protagonist of the movie is seen lying on the bed amidst the bottles of alcohol. One can have a look at the poster here:





Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Jawaani Janeman' is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani under Pooja Films, Black Night Films and Northern Light Films banners.