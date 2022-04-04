Jersey Trailer 2: Shahid Kapoor Shows Off His Emotional Side And Strives Hard To Get Back To Ground

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain his fans with Jersey movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the second trailer of the movie and created noise on social media… It is all filled with emotions and showcased how Shahid strives hard to come back to the ground at the age of 36.

Shahid Kapoor also unveiled the second trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Experience his many emotions! Meet Arjun on the 14th! ❤️#JerseyTrailer out now - https://t.co/63dnDmcySJ pic.twitter.com/J7lUqKt6Zj — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 4, 2022

Going with the trailer, it starts with Shahid and Mrunal's argument and she says him that he had his chance and it's over now… But Shahid wants to be a hero for his son and once again lifts his bat to play the shots. He faces many insults but he is stubborn to change to his fate for the sake of his son. Finally, he gets the chance and proves himself.

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor is essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. The Hindi version of Jersey is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and has Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under the Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions and Sithara Entertainments banners.

The plot deals with how a middle-aged cricketer who left the game due to some personal reasons is back to the ground for the sake of his son at the age of 36. He shows off his mark even at this age in the ground and proves his mettle with his stroke play!

Jersey was scheduled to release on 31st December 2021 but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, it was postponed. Now, the new release date is 14th April, 2022. This means, Jersey will lock horns with Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 movie.