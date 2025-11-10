Jitendra Kumar and Pooja Bhatt Unite for Film Rooted in India’s Pigeon-Flying Tradition

Jitendra Kumar and Pooja Bhatt to Headline Film Rooted in India’s Age-Old Pigeon-Flying Tradition





Actor Jitendra Kumar is set to lead a new film alongside veteran actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt in a story that delves deep into the world of kabootar-baazi. India’s centuries-old pigeon-flying tradition that continues to thrive across old neighbourhoods and rooftops.

The untitled project is produced by Khyati Madaan under her banner Not Out Entertainment, with Hitesh Kewalya, the writer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and writer-director of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan; serving as co-producer. The film is written and directed by Bilal Hasan, whose award-winning short film Chupchaap earned a Filmfare nomination. This will mark Hasan’s feature directorial debut.

A Story Steeped in Culture and Emotion

Known for his versatile performances in Panchayat, Kota Factory, Jaadugar, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jitendra Kumar takes on another distinctive role, that of a passionate kabootarbaaz whose world is defined by flight, freedom, and tradition. The character adds a new emotional layer to the actor’s ever-evolving filmography.

Joining him is National Award-winner Pooja Bhatt, portraying Jitendra’s on-screen mother. The role marks her return to an intimate and emotionally charged performance space, reminiscent of her powerful portrayals in Zakhm, Tamanna, and Daddy.

A Unique World on Screen

Set against the vivid backdrop of kabootar-baazi, the age-old sport of training and racing homing pigeons, the film explores the people, passion, and poetry behind this fading yet resilient subculture. While its setting is deeply rooted in Indian tradition, the story remains a universal tale of connection, legacy, and dreams that take flight. Filming is scheduled to begin next year.

Not Out Entertainment’s Expanding Slate

Not Out Entertainment continues to craft genre-bending cinema with original voices and themes. The banner is currently producing Abhootpurva, a rom-hor-com set in 1990s Agra starring Ritwik Bhowmik and an ensemble of seven acclaimed actors. Following that, the company is set to produce a horror film inspired by a real-life national tragedy, featuring Ahan Shetty.

With this upcoming kabootar-baazi drama, Not Out Entertainment strengthens its reputation as a creative force delivering emotionally rich and culturally textured stories to mainstream audiences.