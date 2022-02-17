Juhi Chawla Praises Her Daughter And Opens Up About Jahnavi's Interest In Cricket!

It is all known that the IPL 2022 auction was held a few days ago and Juhi being the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, her daughter Jahnavi attended the auction and was seen all busy taking part in the auction process. Even Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana also were seen along with Jahnavi and on the whole, the young generation of the owners' group was captured by the cams with their healthy participation.

Off late, Juhi Chawla shared a beautiful video on her Instagram page and praised Jahnavi for her active participation and made all her fans know about Jahnavi's interest towards cricket!

This small video showcases Juhi and Jahnavi's cute pics and wonderful moments right from childhood to the present times. She also praised her daughter jotting down, "Ever since she was a little girl , Jahnavi didn't just watch IPL , she began to watch cricket . Listening intently to the commentators , she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old , we were in Bali on a family holiday . At the hotel was a coffee table book , the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory , remember those ..?? It had the life stories , achievements , records , a sort of almanac , of allllll the cricketers of the world .. In the few days that we spent at the hotel , in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter , she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense . Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered …? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased .

When cricket is discussed , her face lights up , she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic , is to me , astounding . Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago , she was just 17 . Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction , and this time Suhana joined them . It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore , our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views . He fondly calls her ' Coach ' . Of course she is just like a young intern , training at the KKR camp , but she feels so puffed about it . 😁. She is where her heart is , and it shows . As a mother I feel blessed , happy and proud of the little girl . She is extremely bright , has a long way to go , with Gods grace , she is on her way."

This post garnered millions of views and Ananya Pandey, Farah Kunder and a few others also applauded Jahnavi through comments section.