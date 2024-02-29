Kajol, Kriti Sanon set for a face-off in ‘Do Patti’

Actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon are poised for a captivating face-off in the upcoming OTT film 'Do Patti,' revealed through the film's teaser at the Next on Netflix event held at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

The teaser unfolds with a picturesque view of the quaint town of Manali, setting the stage for an emotional thriller. Kajol, in the role of a cop, takes center stage as she rides a bike, accompanied by her voice-over reflecting on the complexities of right and wrong situations in life.

Kriti Sanon, recent recipient of the National Film Award, presents a glamorous yet enigmatic character in the teaser, hinting at shades of grey. While the teaser doesn't reveal the central plot, it exudes a thrilling atmosphere, with Kriti seen smashing something, suggesting a crime of passion.

'Do Patti' marks the debut of both Kriti Sanon and writer Kanika Dhillon as producers. The film, set to be an emotional thriller, is set for release on Netflix, adding to the growing trend of notable films finding their platform in the world of digital streaming. The anticipation is high as viewers look forward to witnessing the intriguing clash between Kajol and Kriti Sanon in this upcoming OTT release.