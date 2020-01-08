Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Deepika Padukone For 'Chhapaak'…

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Deepika Padukone For
Highlights

Kangana Ranaut who is known her own swag in Bollywood has applauded Deepika Padukone and Meghana Gulzar for their incredible contribution for...

Kangana Ranaut who is known her own swag in Bollywood has applauded Deepika Padukone and Meghana Gulzar for their incredible contribution for 'Chhapaak'. Being a social-message oriented movie and the biopic of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, it has many expectations on it.

Deepika is portraying the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor in this movie. Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut has applauded this attempt of Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. Kangana's sister Rangoli is also an acid attack survivor. This made her get connected with the movie.

Through Rangoli's Twitter page, Kangana Ranaut extended her thanks on behalf of her family to the whole team of 'Chhapaak'. Here is the post for our readers… Have a look!


In this video, Kangana wished all her fans, 'Happy New year' and then continued with her speech. She said that after watching the trailer of 'Chhapaak', she remembered the deadly acid attack on her sister Rangoli. She also thanked both the director and Deepika for making such a wonderful film on the acid attack survivor which is giving courage to all those victims. She also told that this movie also gives a tight slap to all those attackers who spill acid and enjoy their pain. She also wished to have a ban on acid and wished good luck for the 'Chhapaak' team.

Produced by Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and Fox Star Studios, this movie is slated to hit the ticket windows on 10th January, 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top