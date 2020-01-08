Kangana Ranaut Applauds Deepika Padukone For 'Chhapaak'…

Kangana Ranaut who is known her own swag in Bollywood has applauded Deepika Padukone and Meghana Gulzar for their incredible contribution for 'Chhapaak'. Being a social-message oriented movie and the biopic of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, it has many expectations on it.

Deepika is portraying the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor in this movie. Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut has applauded this attempt of Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone. Kangana's sister Rangoli is also an acid attack survivor. This made her get connected with the movie.

Through Rangoli's Twitter page, Kangana Ranaut extended her thanks on behalf of her family to the whole team of 'Chhapaak'. Here is the post for our readers… Have a look!





In this video, Kangana wished all her fans, 'Happy New year' and then continued with her speech. She said that after watching the trailer of 'Chhapaak', she remembered the deadly acid attack on her sister Rangoli. She also thanked both the director and Deepika for making such a wonderful film on the acid attack survivor which is giving courage to all those victims. She also told that this movie also gives a tight slap to all those attackers who spill acid and enjoy their pain. She also wished to have a ban on acid and wished good luck for the 'Chhapaak' team.

Produced by Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and Fox Star Studios, this movie is slated to hit the ticket windows on 10th January, 2020.