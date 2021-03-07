Kangana Ranaut Celebrates 7 Years Of 'Queen' Movie And Says, 'Didn't Have The Courage To Return To India

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut who always stays active on social media has reminisced her 'Queen' movie as it clocked 7 years today… On this special occasion, she said that, 'Queen' movie changed her life completely and made her financially strong.





After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont) https://t.co/bOnicdmKet — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema #7yearsofqueen — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

Queen movie was released on 7th March, 2014 and was directed by Vikas Behl. This flick is bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banner. It minted 222 crores from all over the world and stood as the biggest blockbuster in Kangana's career…

Dubbing for #Thalaivi

I haven't had a single day's break not even through my periods not a single day off since 2021 started ...

Not complaining #justsaying https://t.co/ZXkZ4pl7zO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

Yes bad day of cramps today ... but we march on #Thalaivi #womanpower — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 6, 2021

Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Thalaivi movie will hit the big screens on 23rd April, 2021…