Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' On The Occasion Of 2 Years Of 'Manikarnika'

Bollywood's 'Queen' actress Kangana Ranaut spoke to media about her upcoming movie 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'. As the prequel of this flick, 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' clocked 2 years on 25th January 2021, she had a chit-chat with media and expressed her love in the direction field.

Speaking about continuing the same crew for the sequel too, "I had told Aanand ji that it is everybody's efforts from the smallest person to the biggest, so try and stick to the same crew. I will apply the same rule when it comes to my film."

When questioned about donning the director's hat once again, she doled out, "I have delivered a Rs 100 crore film as a director with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. So, I will try and keep myself as the director unless I find someone better than me for this job. She goes on to add that though she is willing to take up direction, she will be happy to just act too. "Obviously, I will be more than happy to just act as an actor because I have lots of responsibilities in terms of other projects that Manikarnika productions is going to announce. The pressure is a lot but I do believe that I can do a lot. So, I'm looking for someone to direct but if not then I am there, I will definitely do it."

Finally, she concluded, "This year I will be finishing my earlier commitments and then I will start the pre-production of 'Aparajita Ayodhya' in July. It is dependent on the seasons, so we have to shoot accordingly. I can simultaneously do pre-production of two projects and roll with two films in 2022. This is the plan right now but let's see how things go, it is a creative process."

Off late, Kangana announced her next movie and it is the sequel to her 'Manikarnika' movie. Going with the title, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'. Unlike the biopic of the Queen of Jhansi, this movie will showcase the story of the real life women heroes.

Kangana is presently busy with the shooting of 'Thalaivi' biopic. This movie is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thisflick showcases the life story of the legendary woman who ruled the state as a revolutionary leader. Thalaivi movie is the biopic of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalita. Kangana Ranaut will be stepping into the shoes of this great leader and Arvind Swami will be seen her guru and mentor MGR.

Thalaivi also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala, Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sen Gupta as Shoban Babu and Madhoo as V N Janaki.