Kangana Ranaut Pens A Heart-Felt Note On The Occasion Of Her Brother Aksht's Birthday

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut loves her siblings Rangoli and Aksht to the core! She leaves no chance in praising them and always showers her love on them! Today being Kangana's brother Aksht's birthday, this 'Thalaivii' actress dropped a beautiful childhood pic on her Instagram page and dropped a long birthday note on this special occasion. Sharing this pic, she said that, her mother will always organize a 'Navgreh' pooja on their birthdays and still continues the same even if they are not present in their homes on their birthdays!



Along with sharing a childhood pic of herself and Aksht, she wrote a heart-warming note showering all her love on her dear brother… "Dear Aksht… From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you... the way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects... I can say my little brother is my hero...Your quiet ambition and gentle demeanour is remarkable… Never loose your passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility that you display towards work. Sky is the limit... Go for it… Happy birthday to you… I love you very much! P.S this picture is from Aksht's birthday when we were small, mother did navgreh Pooja for us... She still does even without us…"

Even Rangoli Chandel also shared a beautiful pic of Aksht and dropped a sweet birthday message!

In the first pic, Aksht is seen in all smiles and coming to the second one, he is being styled up by his dear sister! The third one is a memorable one having Kangana, Rangoli and Aksht in one frame and all in smiles. Rangoli also wrote, "On your Birthday, I wish that the Almighty blesses you with good luck, happiness, love, good health and success in every walk of your life. You truly deserve it. Wishing you a very happy Birthday our lovely brother… we are lucky to have you!!!"

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she was last seen in the Thalaivii movie. Now, she is busy with Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika sequel!