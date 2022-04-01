Kangana Ranaut Praises Rajamouli's RRR Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's most-awaited magnum opus RRR is creating history and is all breaking past records with its collections. Even most of the Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood celebs are praising the whole team of this movie for their amazing work. Especially when we speak about the two lead actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan, they showed off their best made us sit at the edge of the seats with their extraordinary acting skills. Off late, even B-Town's ace actress Kangana Ranaut also praised the whole team of RRR movie and also said that the ace writer KV Vijayendra Prasad should be honoured with India's highest civilian award 'Padma Vibhushan'.



Kangana took to her Instagram page and dropped a video post… Take a look!

She doled out, "This film needs no promotions, it is breaking all records and setting new ones. It is packed with feeling of patriotism and unity. It encourages good art and culture. And any Indian would want to praise the movie after watching it. It narrates the story of two heroes and makes us wonder that there would be so many other unsung heroes during out freedom struggle. In today's age also there are many unsung heroes who are not talked about much. Shri KV Vijendra, the writer of this movie, has given us several remakrable movies. At the age of 80 he is one of India's busiest writers. He writes stories in 15 days, whereas others take 6 months and a year to complete a story. You feel passionate when you meet him. I feel he deserves a Padma Vibhushan and it is not his need, it is the need of the youth. We need more people like him in the industry," shared Kangana Ranaut. The actress went on to congratulate the film's cast and director too. Kangana said, Every actor in 'RRR' has performed very well, be it NTR ji and Ram Charan ji. Words fail me when I speak about director SS Rajamouli, he is like a king and all I would say, 'long live the king'. Thank you for 'RRR'."

Along with the video post, she also wrote, "Film RRR dekhne ke baad ….. feeling immense gratitude for entire RRR team".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This DVV Danayya's movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner.