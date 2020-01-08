Kangana Ranaut says 'never give up'

Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Panga,' the makers on Tuesday dropped the film's title track, which is a true motivation booster.

Featuring Kangana, the song is sung by Harshadeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan. It is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, 'Panga' revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. In the song's video, Kangana is seen working out as preparation for her comeback in the game.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut dropped hints of getting married. Before you jump to conclusions that Kangana has found the man of her dreams, let us clarify: Kangana was merely talking about filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is the husband of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed her upcoming film, 'Panga.'

"Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level.

However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari, and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed.

He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now," said Kangana.

Kangana also revealed how her dream man should be. "He should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me," she declared, adding that she does "have a romantic side".



