Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Will Arrive One Week Ahead In The Theatres

Bollywood's firebrand Kangana Ranaut is presently busy with handful of movies and she is also hosting the most-controversial 'Lock Upp' reality show on Colours TV. Off late, she dropped the teaser of her upcoming movie Dhaakad and also announced the new release date of this movie as it is arriving one week earlier on to the big screens.

Kangana shared the teaser on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Sharing the teaser, Kangana also wrote, "Action. Style. Thrill

All in one, Agent Agni is here!!

Watch the Dhaakad teaser.

Movie releasing on 20th May.

#AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadTeaser #DhaakadTeaserOutNow".

Going with the teaser, Kangana Ranaut looked terrific in the agent Agni role… She is killing a few people in a deadly appeal sporting in modish attires. Be it her unique get-ups or the action sequences, they made the teaser worth watching and coming to her dialogue, "Jism se rooh alag karna business hai mera" just hit the right chords and upped the excitement levels.

Arjun Rampal who is essaying a prominent role in the movie also shared the teaser and jotted down, "It's here…Fasten your seat belts.

The game has begun and she's the only catch.

Get ready for the fiery face-off in the action entertainer #Dhaakad!"

Well, Dhaakad is a multi-lingual movie and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam languages. Well, Kangana Ranaut also earlier said, "The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power."

Along with Kangana, even Bollywood's versatile actor Arjun Rampal is also portraying an important role in this action thriller. Dhaakad movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is bankrolled Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and Hunar Mukut under the Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films Official banners.

So, Dhaakad will now be released in the theatres on 20th May, 2022!