Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Release Date Is Out

It is all known Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's biopic. Being titled as Thalaivi, this movie is the most awaited film of the season! Although the shooting of this movie is completed a few months ago itself, the release date is postponed due to Covid-19. As post lockdown theatres are slowly opening, the makers are releasing the movies and are hoping that the golden phase will come back soon! Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was released recently and succeeded in pulling the movie buffs to the theatres. Thus, the makers of Thalaivi also decided to release their movie and locked the date sharing a new poster!



Kangana Ranaut dropped the new poster from the movie and announced the release date of the movie through her Instagram page… Take a look!



The poster showcases Arvind Swami and Kangana Ranaut as MGR and Jayalalithaa. This movie will hit the theatres on 10th September, 2021.

Along with sharing the poster, the Kangana also wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN!

Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres".

Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.