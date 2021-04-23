Kangana Reveals Parents' Marriage Secret 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed some interesting facts about the marriage of her parents on social media. On the occasion of the marriage anniversary of her parents, the actress has disclosed some secrets about her parents.

Kangana, who is always active on social media, has said that her parents had lied to her about their marriage. We believe that earlier Kangana was told by her parents that their marriage was a arranged one. They had maintained this secret for a long time. But Kangana's grandmother made a startling revealation telling that her parents marriage was a love marriage.

Kangana Ranaut shared this marriage secret that was revealed by her grandmother on social media.

It was love at first sight for Kangana's father when he noticed Kangana's mother waiting at a bus stand after her college hours. He began to wait for her every day at the bus stand since then. One day, when he confessed his love, Kangana's mother rejected his proposal. During those times, Kangana's father was not well placed in the society.

Kangana's grandparents were looking for a boy who had a government job for Kangana's mother!

But Kangana's mother who fought against her family succeeded in convincing her parents and married Kangana's father. Kangana has published this love story which was hidden by her parents. Along with this story, the actor has shared a photo of her parents wishing them a Happy Marriage Anniversary!

Kangana has now several movies in her hand including Tejas and Dhakad. The actor, who was waiting for the release of her much awaited movie "Thalaivi" was shocked after the release of the movie got postponed due to Coronavirus.