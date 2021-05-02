Kangana to make digital debut as producer

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film "Tiku Weds Sheru", a love story and a satire. Kangana dived into web space with her production house Manikarnika Films, and launched its logo on Saturday.

"With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said.

"We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.

Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps. Meanwhile, the actress took to social media to wish her father on his birthday.

The actress posted a throwback picture of her father and wrote how she wished he was not so strict during her growing-up years. She says she has not only his "blood" but also his "fire".

"Dear Papa I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven't just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa Your's Babbar Sherni Chotu," she posted.

The actress' upcoming film "Thalaivi" has been postponed owing to COVID outbreak. In the film, Kangana plays the role of the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. She is also shooting for "Tejas" and "Dhaakad".