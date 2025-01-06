Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ to Release on January 17, 2025

The movie Emergency will finally be shown in theatres on January 17, 2025, after a long wait. It was supposed to come out in September, but there were some problems with the film's approval. The movie is about a time in India in 1975 when a thing called "Emergency" happened. The film got a "U/A" certificate and had to cut out 13 parts before it was allowed to be shown.

Kangana Ranaut, who stars in the movie, has also directed it. In the second trailer, Kangana looks just like the famous leader Indira Gandhi, and her acting is really good. In the trailer, Indira Gandhi says, "I am the Cabinet," and talks about a "war against the Kauravas."

Kangana is happy that the movie will be in theatres soon. She says that the movie is not just about a famous leader, but it talks about things that are still important today. Since the movie is coming out just before Republic Day, Kangana thinks it’s a good time to watch it with family and remember how strong India’s Constitution is.

The movie also has other stars like Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Choudhary, and Satish Kaushik, who will be seen for the last time in the film.