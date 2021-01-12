Kapil Sharma Wants To Meet Rashmika Mandanna

Sandalwood actress Rashmika Mandanna's fame is spreading beyond south Indian boundaries. Within a short span of time, the Tollywood-Sandalwood and Now Kollywood actress has bagged two Bollywood movies from top Production banners.

Rashmika who will be acting alongside none other than Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has also bagged another movie in which she will play a lead role with Sidharth Malhothra.

The latest we hear is that one more feather is likely to decorate her cap. It is being said that famous comedian of Bollywood Kapil Sharma has expressed his wish to meet Rashmika Mandanna. When singers Badshah and Sukhbir attended Kapil Sharma's show to promote their album in which Rashmika has performed. And Kapil is believed to have asked about Rashmika Mandanna. When Badshah said that Rashmika is a talented girl who is already working in two Bollywood movies, Kapil has said that in that case, he wants to meet the actress at any cost.

Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachachan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan have appeared as guests on Kapil Sharma's show. It is a usual practice that whenever a new movie gets released the directors and artists of that movie appear on Kapil Sharma show for promotions owing to its popularity and reach.

It is worth mentioning here that Kapil Sharma has also earned celebrity status on par with Bollywood star actors. It is assumed that Rashmika also may visit Kapil Sharma's show during the promotion of her Bollywood movie.