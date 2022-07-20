Karan Johar Gives 5-Star Rating To Alia Bhatt's Darlings And Calls It 'Fun, Hard Hitting, Engaging, All At Once'

At present Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is all in the best phase of her career and personal life too. She recently married her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and is now pregnant too. Coming to her professional side, she already bagged a blockbuster with Gangubai Kathiawadi and is ready to entertain the audience with Brahmastra and Darlings movies. Both belong to different genres and have high expectations on them. Off late, the Darlings team dropped the new posters of the movie and showcased a glimpse of the complicated story. Even Karan Johar also praised the whole team of this Netflix Original and dropped his review through social media…

Along with sharing the collage of Darlings movie posters, he also wrote, "A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour ( dark and conversational ) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard hitting and so engaging! All at once! @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew are FANTASTIC!!! This is the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time! BRAVO! Take a bow Jasmeet @jasmeet_k_reen what a debut!!!! Can't wait to see more of your work! Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally! @gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW !! What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don't miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in …..it's a 5 star film!"

Being a black comedy movie, this Force 2 writer Jasmeet K. Reen directorial is Alia Bhatt's first production venture under the Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. It is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and will premier only on Netflix from 5th August, 2022! It has an ensemble cast of Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan!