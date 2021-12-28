Karan Johar Reveals The Reason Behind Why He Wants Everyone To Watch Bramhastra Movie

It is all known that the Bramhastra movie has created noise on social media since its motion poster release. This film has been announced a couple of years back but it went slowly in the production work. Off late, Karan Johar spoke to the media and opened about the movie… He also unveiled the reason behind why he wants everyone to watch the movie.

He started off by saying about lessons learnt in making Bramhastra as it is in the production stage from seven years, "Ranbir has given seven years. Alia has given seven years. Without questioning, dates have got adjusted, schedules have moved, governments have changed, Brahmastra was still on."

Then he spoke about the monetary aspect of the movie and said, "None of us is in it for the money anymore. Because the Lord knows that even if the film is a mega-blockbuster, it's not that everyone is taking a fat cheque home. Because all the money is in the film. But, it's become like a passion project, beyond passion."

Finally, he said SRK agreed to do a cameo role in the movie… "It's like we're a part of this one big mega film that just needs the world to watch it. So we literally want every centre in this country and world to come and watch Brahmastra coz we really need it. We don't just need it for money, we need it for those seven years."

Bramhastra has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor being lead actors. According to the sources, the last schedule of this movie was shot in Mumbai.

Bramhastra movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores.