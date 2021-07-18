Karan Johar Unveils The New Poster Of Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Shershaah Movie

Bollywood's young actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to treat all the movie buffs with his upcoming war drama Shershaah. It has Kiara Ali Advani in the lead actress role. Off late, the makers have released a new poster of the movie as the release date is nearing. Even Sidharth also shared the new poster of Shershaah on his Twitter page and showed off a glimpse of his beautiful reel love story.



Both the lead actors Sidharth and Kiara are seen in much love making a promise to each other. Kiara looked beautiful in a classy avatar while Sid also owned a handsome appeal sporting in a checkered shirt and denim pants. He also wrote, "The best kind of promises are the ones that are kept, throughout time. This was, is and always will be one such. #ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!".

Kiara Ali Advani also shared the same poster on her Twitter page and treated her fans with a classy look!

The only promise that matters is the one made between two hearts and this story shows that some promises last an entire lifetime and then more.#ShershaahOnPrime releasing on 12th August!#Shershaah @SidMalhotra @vishnu_dir @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir @aishah333 pic.twitter.com/5kB908oRoY — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 18, 2021

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "The only promise that matters is the one made between two hearts and this story shows that some promises last an entire lifetime and then more."

Even Karan Johar also shared the same poster on his Twitter page and quoted the beautiful love story of the lead actors jotting down, "A promise that lasted for forever between two hearts."

Yesterday, Sidharth also shared a glimpse of his character from the movie and made us witness his dream.

Sid is seen from back in the army uniform and carrying a bag. He also wrote, "His dream was no different, but his story is like no other. A dream that inspired many generations including me."

Shershaah movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 12th August, 2021.

In this movie, Sid will essay the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War. He was honoured with Param Vir Chakra and Kiara will be seen as his spouse. Being a war drama and that too made with Kargil war backdrop, there are many expectations on this movie.