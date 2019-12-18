Kareena Kapoor gives a list of films which she wants her son Taimur Ali Khan to watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is already a firebrand. The kid sure knows how to impress the paparazzi and his fans with his adorable self. No matter wherever he goes, he always pans out becoming the centre of attraction for the shutterbugs who click him. The star kid has become so popular that people actually want to see and read about him. This is the reason why even Bebo hasn't kept Taimur away from the spotlight he has received in all these years. Whenever she is asked questions about her son, she always answers them with a big smile.

In a recent interview, Kareena was asked about her choice of films which she would want to show to Taimur. To which she responded that she and Saif are planning to show Golmaal series, Jab We Met and Omkara to Taimur. She also revealed that Taimur loves to watch animal movies and shows. "He's only interested in animals and jungle safari. He reads and loves drawing, which he is good at. We have introduced him to The Jungle Book, which I dubbed for. He's made friends with all the animals and goes around looking for them, screaming, Where are you Bagheera, Baloo, Akela, `` said Kareena.

Talking about Bebo's work life, she is currently seen promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around IVF treatment for pregnancy and two couples who get it done for themselves, but with a twist that makes their life complicated. The film will hit the cinema houses on 27th December.