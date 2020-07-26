Kareena Kapoor Gives All The Credit To Her Mom Babita For Her Charming Looks

When it comes to good looking Bollywood film stars, Kapoor Khandaan actors always stands ahead… Right from the first-generation actor Prithviraj Kapoor to younger generation stars like Kareena Kapoor, all the family members are known for their pretty looks. Besides the ace acting skills, even their charming looks always makes the audience fall for them…

Coming to Kareena Kapoor, this Pataudi Khaandan bahu is always known for her charming appeal. Off late, this young lady has given all the credit to her dear mom Babita Kapoor for all her good looks.

Kareena dropped a throwback pic of her mom Babita on her Instagram page and made us go awe…









This is a throwback pic of beautiful Babita Kapoor… It was clicked in her young age!!! Babita Kapoor is so beautiful and looked similar to Kareena Kapoor!!! Our dear Bebo also added a few words to her post, "If looks could kill...

#IGotItFromMyMama 😋❤️"

Even Karisma Kapoor liked this post and dropped a couple of heart symbols!!! Yes… Definitely our dear Bollywood dolls Karisma and Kareena need to give all the credit to their dear mom for their charming looks!!!

This post is liked and shared by many netizens… Even Bollywood celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Faraz Manan and Shairaa Ahmed Khan also left their comments to this beautiful pic!!!