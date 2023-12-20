Kareena talks about her memorable characters

Over her illustrious 23-year career, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered numerous memorable performances, with characters like Poo, Geet, Khushi, Sanjana, Preet, Riana, and Simrita Rai becoming iconic in the hearts of fans. Despite the varied fate of the films, these characters continue to hold a special place in people's memories, often resurfacing on social media reels.



Reflecting on the enduring popularity of her roles, Kareena expressed her delight, stating, "Honestly, it's so wonderful to know that these characters refuse to fade away." She attributes this phenomenon to her commitment to giving her all to each character, emphasizing the rewarding experience of seeing the audience connect with her efforts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her versatility, has portrayed a diverse range of characters throughout her career, earning acclaim for her dedication and talent. From the confident and stylish Poo in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" to the vivacious Geet in "Jab We Met" and the endearing Khushi in the 2003 film of the same name, Kareena has left an indelible mark in the hearts of moviegoers.

Beyond her filmography, Kareena has expanded her horizons, lending her voice to the character of Black Widow in the Hindi Audible podcast series "Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow."

Looking ahead, Kareena Kapoor Khan has projects like "The Crew" and "Singham Again" lined up on the acting front, promising more contributions to her already illustrious career.