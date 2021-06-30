Top
Karishma strikes a pose with her bike

Actress Karishma Tanna took to social media on Tuesday to share pictures of her on a bicycle.

Actress Karishma Tanna took to social media on Tuesday to share pictures of her on a bicycle.

A self-confessed fitness freak, in the picture Karishma is seen posing on a white bicycle. In a no-makeup look, she is casually dressed in a white T-shirt, white shorts, and slippers.

"Morning mood #love #potd," she captioned it on Instagram.


On her social media, Karishma often shares her love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle, and keeps giving a glimpse of her fitness routine.

Recently, she entered the digital space with web series as "Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat" and "Bullets". In Bollywood, she has been a part of successful films as "Sanju" and "Grand Masti".

On TV, she has been a contestant on reality shows such as "Big Boss", "Khatron ke Khiladi", "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa","Comedy Circus", "Nach Baliye" among others.

