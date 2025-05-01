Karishma Tanna shares her April dump with Farah Khan as she welcomes the new month

Mumbai: Popular television actress Karishma Tanna is embracing the new month by looking back at her favorite moments from April.

The actress took to social media to post an "April Dump," sharing a series of candid photos that captured her time spent with close friends, including filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. "The pictures offer a peek into Karishma’s eventful month, capturing heartwarming reunions, joyful moments with her husband Varun Bangera, post-workout selfies, and glimpses from a glamorous fashion event.

The first photo captures a cheerful moment between Karishma and Farah as they pose together, radiating warmth and camaraderie. Alongside the photos, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress wrote, “April Dump, Hello 1st MAY.”

Last month, Karishma Tanna turned heads as she graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Chhavvi Aggrawal at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Revealing what fashion means to her, the actress told IANS, “Something which I am comfortable in, something which makes heads turn is fashion for me.”

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s critically acclaimed web series “Scoop,” where she portrayed the lead role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist caught in the whirlwind of crime and controversy. The series was based on former crime reporter Jigna Vora’s memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

The also show featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in prominent roles, with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani playing key supporting characters.

Over the years, Karishma has been a familiar face on Indian television, having appeared in a wide range of popular shows including, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ ‘Naagin 3,’ ‘Qayamat Ki Raat,’ ‘Kkusum,’ ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand,’ ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha Ek Shyaam,’ ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’, and ‘Bigg Boss 8’ among others.