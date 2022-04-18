Karisma Kapoor To Star In Abhinay Deo's 'Brown - The First Case' Movie

Kapoor Khaandan is not at all stopping treating all their fans… Still, the pics of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding are doing rounds on the internet and now, glam doll Karisma also announced her next project and made their fans to enjoy the icing on the cake moment! She took to her Instagram page shared the title pic of her upcoming movie 'Brown' and also started her work for this film.

In these images, Karisma is seen holding the clapboard of the Brown movie and kick-started her shooting today itself! Sharing the pics, she also wrote, "To new beginnings #brown @abhinayrameshdeo @surya_sharma_09 @amoghdeshpande8 @zeestudiosofficial".

Brown movie is being directed by Abhinay Deo… Being a neo-noir crime drama, it will be made with the backdrop of Kolkata city. The plot is based on the book 'City of Death' by Abheek Barua.

Speaking about her character, Karisma doled out, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can't wait to begin shooting."

Coming to the director Abhinay Deo, he said "'Brown' is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships. It is a study in characters in a way that hasn't been seen often before."

Kareena Kapoor also sent her best wishes to her sister through her Instagram Stories…













































































This project went on floors today and it is being bankrolled by Zee Studios. Surya Sharma is also part of this thriller!