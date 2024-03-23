Kartik Aaryan embarks on spectacular song sequence for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has commenced his journey into the much-anticipated horror-comedy franchise with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The actor's entry into the film is not just a regular affair but is being orchestrated on a grand scale, promising a visual extravaganza for audiences.

A significant highlight of Kartik's introduction in the film is a lavish song sequence, which is touted to be one of the most monumental productions in Hindi cinema history. Set against the backdrop of a meticulously crafted set in Mumbai's Film City, the sequence will feature an astounding 1,000 dancers, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya.

According to sources close to the production, the song marks the entry of Rooh Baba, Kartik's character, into the storyline. Kartik has dedicated weeks to perfecting his performance, ensuring that his portrayal aligns seamlessly with the grandeur of the production. The meticulous preparation undertaken by Kartik promises a flawless execution of his character's entry scene, elevating the cinematic experience to unprecedented levels.

The set itself is a sight to behold, promising to captivate audiences with its scale and extravagance. Director Anees Bazmee, known for his flair in crafting entertaining narratives, has left no stone unturned in creating a visual spectacle that surpasses expectations.

Speaking about the ambitious song sequence, a source revealed, "It is one of the most significant song shoots in Bollywood history. With 1,000 dancers joining the ensemble, the scene promises to be a mesmerizing visual treat for audiences." The source further added, "Kartik and Ganesh Acharya have collaborated to deliver something truly exceptional, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is poised to hit the screens during Diwali 2024, promising a perfect blend of entertainment and grandeur that is sure to leave audiences spellbound. With Kartik Aaryan leading the charge, the film is primed to become a landmark entry in the beloved franchise.