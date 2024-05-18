Kartik Aaryan reaches Gwalior for ‘Chandu Champion’ trailer launch

B-town actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the bustling Mumbai airport on a serene Saturday morning, ready to embark on a sentimental journey back to his roots in Gwalior. The purpose behind this nostalgic return is nothing but the trailer launch of his highly anticipated upcoming film, 'Chandu Champion'. The film is set to hit screens on June 14.

Accompanying the dashing actor on this poignant voyage was none other than the esteemed director Kabir Khan, the creative genius behind the cinematic marvel 'Chandu Champion'. As the duo strolled across the tarmac, Kabir Khan couldn't resist capturing the moment of camaraderie, sharing a glimpse of their journey on his Instagram Stories.

'Chandu Champion' isn't just another film; it's a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. Shot across the picturesque landscapes of India and the captivating backdrop of the United Kingdom, the movie promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, inspiration, and triumph against all odds.

This cinematic endeavor marks the inaugural collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and the illustrious Kabir Khan, a pairing that has set tongues wagging with anticipation. With a directorial repertoire that boasts cinematic gems like '83', 'Ek Tha Tiger', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Kabir Khan brings his Midas touch to 'Chandu Champion', infusing it with his trademark blend of realism and cinematic brilliance.

Adding another layer of prestige to this cinematic masterpiece are the joint producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, visionaries who have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian cinema with their unparalleled contributions.