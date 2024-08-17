Kartik Aaryan triumphs at IFFM; Ram Charan, AR Rahman also shine

The 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) concluded with a star-studded awards ceremony that highlighted the exceptional talents in Indian cinema. Actor Kartik Aaryan emerged as a standout, winning the Best Actor award for his role in the acclaimed film “Chandu Champion.” His performance received widespread acclaim, cementing his status as one of Bollywood’s leading actors.

In addition to Aaryan’s triumph, star Ram Charan and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman were honored with prestigious awards. Charan was recognized with the Ambassador of Indian Art & Culture award, celebrating his significant contributions to Indian cinema and his role in promoting the country's rich cultural heritage. Rahman, renowned for his remarkable musical contributions, received the Excellence in Cinema award, acknowledging his outstanding work in the industry.

The Best Director accolade was shared between filmmaker Kabir Khan for “Chandu Champion” and Nithilan Swaminathan for “Maharaja.” Their collaborative and innovative approaches to storytelling were celebrated for pushing the boundaries of cinematic excellence.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail” was awarded Best Film. Based on Anurag Pathak’s non-fiction book, the film narrates the inspiring journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film’s poignant storytelling and compelling narrative were key factors in its win.

Parvathy Thiruvothu was honored with the Best Actress award for her performance in “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent).” The film’s powerful depiction of complex female characters and their struggles was a highlight of the festival. Kiran Rao’s “Laatapata Ladies” also received acclaim for its innovative approach to storytelling, earning the Best Film (Critics Choice) award.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Dunki” was recognized with the Equality in Cinema award, reflecting its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity. Actress Rasika Dugal was named Diversity Champion for her contributions to portraying diverse characters on screen.

In the Disruptor in Cinema category, actor Adarsh Gourav was acknowledged for his roles in films such as “The White Tiger,” “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” and “Woh Bhi Din The.” Gourav’s performances have been noted for their originality and depth.

The Breakout Film of the Year award went to Imtiaz Ali’s “Amar Singh Chamkila,” starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The film’s fresh and engaging narrative earned it this recognition. In the Short Film Competition, “The Vegemite Sandwich” won the top prize, while “Echo” received a Special Mention.

“Kohrra,” a crime thriller police procedural, was named Best Series, and Arjun Mathur was awarded Best Actor In a Series for his role in “Made In Heaven 2.” Vikrant Massey’s performance in “12th Fail” was recognized as Best Performance of the Year (Critics).

The IFFM continues to be a platform for celebrating and acknowledging the brilliance of Indian cinema, showcasing the industry’s diverse and dynamic talent pool.