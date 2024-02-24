Live
Just In
Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 Faces Legal Trouble
Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film ‘Aashiqui 3’ faces legal trouble as the makers are accused of copying the story of an older movie. The film also hasn't finalized its leading lady, adding to the project's uncertainties.
There's trouble brewing for the upcoming movie ‘Aashiqui 3,’ starring Kartik Aaryan. The family of the late producer Ramesh Behl, who made the 1981 film ‘Baseraa,’ has sent a legal notice to T-Series, the production company behind ‘Aashiqui 3.’
The reason? Reports suggest that ‘Aashiqui 3’ might be based on ‘Baseraa.’ The Behl family's lawyer claims that the makers of ‘Aashiqui 3’ cannot use any story elements, characters, or intellectual property from ‘Baseraa’ without their permission. They argue that the rights to ‘Baseraa’ belong solely to them.
So far, T-Series hasn't responded to the legal notice, and neither the Behl family nor Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series, have commented on the situation. This is an ongoing story, and we'll keep you updated on any further developments.
Adding to the project's uncertainty, ‘Aashiqui 3’ still hasn't found its leading lady. While names like Triptii Dimri and Tara Sutaria have been floating around, there's no official confirmation yet.
It seems like Kartik Aaryan's ‘Aashiqui 3’ has hit a roadblock before even starting its journey. Whether the film can overcome this legal challenge and find its leading lady remains to be seen.