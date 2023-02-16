Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' Takes Over Burj Khalifa in Spectacular Promotional Teaser

Actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film "Shehzada" has been promoted in multiple locations throughout India, including Mumbai, Jalandhar, and Kutch. However, the promotion took on a new level of grandeur when Kartik took it to the world-renowned Burj Khalifa in Dubai. He met with fans during the Dubai tour and culminated the event by showcasing the much-awaited family entertainer on the iconic building.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, "Shehzada" stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. The film features music by Pritam and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan. Fans can anticipate the film's release on February 17th.

