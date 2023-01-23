KL Rahul – Athiya Shetty Wedding: Suniel Shetty And Ahan Arrive In Style And Also Distribute Sweets To Media

It's a great day for all the fans of India's ace cricketer KL Rahul and glam doll Athiya Shetty. They tied the knot a few minutes ago at Khandala farmhouse. Although the official wedding pics are still under wraps, Athiya's father Suneil and brother Ahan arrived in style and they also distributed sweets to the media.



Bollywood's best photographer team Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani shared the pics on their Instagram pages and treated all the netizens… Take a look!

In this video, Ahan is seen distributing the sweets to the media while he looked handsome in a white sherwani while Suneil looked classy in the traditional pancha.

In these pics, we can witness Ahan and Suneil Shetty…

Ahead of the wedding, Bollywood ace actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Esha Deol sent congratulatory messages to the couple on this special occasion through social media…

Ajay Devgn

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. ❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

Sanjay Dutt

Many many congratulations to Anna @SunielVShetty to witness this amazing feeling to see@theathiyashetty tie the knot with @klrahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cm9Y19E9o1 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 23, 2023

Esha Deol

Congratulations @theathiyashetty & @klrahul God bless you both with all the love & happiness. Anna , manna mam & the family lots of love & good wishes ♥️🧿 @SunielVShetty — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 23, 2023

Congratulations KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty…