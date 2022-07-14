Lalit Modi Clears That He Is In Relationship With Bollywood Actress Sushmita Sen

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen broke up with her boyfriend Rohman a few months ago. But all of a sudden, the first chairman and commissioner of the Indian IPL tournament Lalit Modi dropped a few pics on his Instagram page with Sushmita and announced that they are in a relationship… He calls her as better half and confirms that he is dating Sushmita.

In these pics, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi look all happy with their family members. Their vacay pics looked great and they surprised the fans of the former beauty queen. Lalit Modi also wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER".

Modi clarified that the two haven't married but are in a relationship… He also told that one day it will happen . These pics shocked the fans of Sushmita Sen and created a buzz on social media too. Fans are eagerly awaiting for Sushmita's confirmation.

Well, he also said that they enjoyed the Maldives vacation with their family members.

Lalit Modi is an Indian businessman and was the founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League. He ran the tournament for 3 years i.e until 2010 and coming to Sushmita Sen, she recently made her comeback to Bollywood with Arya and Arya 2 web series and is now busy with a few more commitments.