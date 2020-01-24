Latest Update From 'Chhalaang'

Bollywood has a few versatile heroes who go beyond the regular heroic elements like fights, romance and comedy. Rajkummar Rao stands the best in the list being a gem with his awesome featured movies.

The latest one from this young man is catching the eyeballs of all the movie buffs. Titled 'Chhalaang', it is a social-message oriented movie. Rajkummar will portray the role of a PT master who always neglects his job and rests in the school time. But when circumstances make him alarmed, he keeps all his energy at one point and stands to address the value of sports education in the school curriculum.

Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the lead lady character Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be in a supporting role. The latest update from the makers of this movie has been dropped on the internet a few hours ago… Let us check out!

The release date of this movie is seen out in the poster and the pic has Rajkummar Rao sleeping amidst the students and his love interest Nushrat.



Chhalanng is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Ajay Devgn FFilms and Luv Films banner. This Hansal Mehta comedy entertainer will hit the theatres on 13th March 2020 to awake the PT masters with an important social message.