Laxmmi Bomb: Kiara Ali Advani Opens Up On Why She Went Dancing Barefoot In Burning Desert For 'Burj Khalifa' Song

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb' turned the most awaited movie with its intriguing trailer. Being a mix of spine-chilling horror scenes and rib-tickling comedy bits, the trailer has shown has raised the expectation a notch higher. Although this movie is a remake to 2011 Tamil movie 'Muni 2', B-Town's Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar proved it once again that, he can change the game with his spectacular performance. From Laxman to Laxmmi, his transformation is commendable and just made our goosebumps raise. Well, the trailer also showed off lead actress Kiara Ali Advani dancing barefoot in the burning dessert for "Burj Khalifa…" song. In the recent interview, she was questioned about the same and her answer showed off her commitment and dedication towards her work.

Kiara doled out, "Shooting for "Burj Khalifa…" song was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you're an actress in a commercial movie when you've done either one."

This Raghava Lawrance directorial is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters.

Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a transgender in this horror-comedy flick which is directed by Raghava Lawrance. We all need to wait till 9th October, as 'Laxmmi Bomb' will create a blast on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform with its amazing horror content…

Well, we need to wait and watch to know how Akshay will mesmerize with his outstanding performance…