'Lehra Do' Song From Ranveer Singh's '83' Movie Is All About The Emotional Journey Of Indian World Cup During The Tournament

Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh is all set to showcase us the memorable moments of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian Cricket Team stepping into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. He along with his reel team is ready with their amazing screen play! As the release date is nearing, the makers of the '83' movie are creating noise on social media by unveiling the character posters, teaser, trailer and songs from the movie. Off late, they dropped the emotional and patriotic song "Lehra Do…" and awed us showcasing the hardships of the team. But they don't lose hope and star showing off their magic smashing the West Indies bowlers.



Ranveer Singh shared the video of the "Lehra Do…" song on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Ranveer aka Kapil Dev shared a small glimpse of the song showcasing how he smashed the opponent team bowlers sending the ball to the boundary and pavilion! He also wrote, "Gear up for glory! 🇮n #LehraDo song out now - LINK IN BIO. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83".

It is a complete emotional song showcasing the painful moments of the Indian players on the field. They get hurt by the balls and lose wickets but they don't lose hope and play for the country as a team. Finally, we witness captain Kapil Dev hitting shots to the boundary!

Well, let us also check the whole reel team of 83 movie…

• Ranveer Singh – Kapil Dev

• Harrdy Sandhu – Madan Lal

• Tahir Raj Bhasin – Sunil Gavaskar

• Saqib Saleem – Mohinder Amarnath

• Ammy Virk – Balwinder Sandhu

• Jiiva – Krishnamachari Srikkanth

• Sahil Khattar – Syed Kirmani

• Chirag Patil – Sandeep Patil

• Adinath Kothare – Dilip Vengsarkar

• Dhariya Karwa – Ravi Shashtri

• Dinkar Sharma – Kriti Azad

• Jatin Sarna – Yaspal Sharma

• Nishath Dahiya – Rodger Binny

• R Badree – Sunil Valson

• Boman Irani – Farook Engineer

• Pankaj Tripathi – P R Man Singh (Manager of the Indian cricket team of 1983).

83 movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is bankrolled by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under the Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Vibri Media, KA Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films banners.

This movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the Christmas festival on 24th December, 2021!