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Madhavan And Vishal Furia Join Hands For Another Horror Thriller

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Pan-Indian actor Madhavan is all known for his versatile roles. Right from entertaining the audience as a protagonist to delivering memorable movies as antagonist, he is considered as one of best actors of the country.

Madhavan And Vishal Furia Join Hands For Another Horror Thriller
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Madhavan And Vishal Furia Join Hands For Another Horror Thriller

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Pan-Indian actor Madhavan is all known for his versatile roles. Right from entertaining the audience as a protagonist to delivering memorable movies as antagonist, he is considered as one of best actors of the country. On the other hand, he also stepped into the shoes of G. D. Naidu and Nambi Narayanan for GDN and‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ biopics and impressed all and sundry with his amazing physical transformation.

And now, he is once again ready to team up with Vishal Furia of 13B andShaitaan for another horror thriller. Even Bollywood’s ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through his Twitter page and treated the netizens. Take a look!



This post reads, “AFTER '13B' & 'SHAITAAN', R MADHAVAN RETURNS TO HORROR WITH VISHAL FURIA'S NEXT... Actor #RMadhavan and filmmaker #VishalFuria are joining forces for an untitled horror feature film.Known for crafting horror stories that are rooted, emotional, and unsettling, Furia will complete a decade in the film industry in 2027... This film marks a big step forward in that journey.The film will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under his banner, Frostlit Production Limited.”

This movie will be bankrolled by Rohit Ranjan under his home banner Frostlit Production Limited.

Ravali Hymavati
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Ravali Hymavati

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K. Ravali Hymavathi being born in Hyderabad holds a strong command in the content writing field. She always sticks to her principles and holds a passion for ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Lifestyle’ write-ups. She earlier worked for Eenadu’s ‘EeYuva’ and started working for Hans India from a couple of years…

Tags

R MadhavanVishal FuriaHorror ThrillerBollywood NewsFrostlit Production
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