Madhavan And Vishal Furia Join Hands For Another Horror Thriller

Pan-Indian actor Madhavan is all known for his versatile roles. Right from entertaining the audience as a protagonist to delivering memorable movies as antagonist, he is considered as one of best actors of the country. On the other hand, he also stepped into the shoes of G. D. Naidu and Nambi Narayanan for GDN and‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ biopics and impressed all and sundry with his amazing physical transformation.

And now, he is once again ready to team up with Vishal Furia of 13B andShaitaan for another horror thriller. Even Bollywood’s ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this news through his Twitter page and treated the netizens. Take a look!





AFTER '13B' & 'SHAITAAN', R MADHAVAN RETURNS TO HORROR WITH VISHAL FURIA'S NEXT... Actor #RMadhavan and filmmaker #VishalFuria are joining forces for an untitled horror feature film. Known for crafting horror stories that are rooted, emotional, and unsettling, Furia will complete a decade in the film industry in 2027... This film marks a big step forward in that journey. The film will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under his banner, Frostlit Production Limited. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026





This post reads, “AFTER '13B' & 'SHAITAAN', R MADHAVAN RETURNS TO HORROR WITH VISHAL FURIA'S NEXT... Actor #RMadhavan and filmmaker #VishalFuria are joining forces for an untitled horror feature film.Known for crafting horror stories that are rooted, emotional, and unsettling, Furia will complete a decade in the film industry in 2027... This film marks a big step forward in that journey.The film will be produced by Rohit Ranjan under his banner, Frostlit Production Limited.”

This movie will be bankrolled by Rohit Ranjan under his home banner Frostlit Production Limited.