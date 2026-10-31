MP Eatala Rajender Padyatra Against Jawahar Nagar Dump Yard

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender, whose padayatra entered its fourth day on Friday, threatened to resign from politics if he fails to remove the Jawahar Nagar dump yard.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Jawahar Nagar on Friday evening, attended by several prominent leaders from the BJP, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, amidst heavy rain, Eatala Rajender stated, "Beginning on October 27, I spent four days meeting many people who are enduring a living hell due to this dumping yard." He said hearing the stories brought tears to his eyes; the problems they face are so numerous they could not be fully described even in hours.

Recounting one of the stories narrated to him by one of the residents of the area, he said it was a heartbreaking incident among many, in which dogs mauled the parents of a child named Vihan after his family migrated from Medak district.

Besides, he highlighted that the tragic reality was that many have lost their lives under the wheels of garbage trucks, leaving families grappling with unresolved issues. The MP noted that the Ramky company gave a written undertaking to the courts, promising to ensure public health is not compromised. "Yet, many are dying of cancer or suffering from skin diseases. Children afflicted with these conditions are even denied admission to schools," he lamented.

Rajender criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for delaying action despite the National Green Tribunal's ruling against dumping waste in the area. He charged the Chief Minister, accusing him, "You have betrayed the people of Malkajgiri by using them as stepping stones to rise in politics," and demanded immediate government action.

The Malkajgiri MP said that if the Chief Minister's government can't handle the dump yard problem, it should prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submit it, and he will secure the necessary funds from the Centre.

"Prepare a DPR detailing the costs required for the recycling/remediation of the Jawahar Nagar dump yard. I will convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the funds. If I fail to secure those funds, I will retire from politics."

"If you fail to respond, you will inevitably have to pay a heavy price." Adding, "If you don't get it done, the BJP government—which is coming to power—will ensure it gets done," said Eatala.

Further, he noted, "Some Congress leaders are saying that he has taken out padayatra as I have nothing better to do—all because I am demanding the removal of the dump yard. Let me be clear: I won't stop at just this dump yard; I will continue my efforts until I bring down your government," he said.