Khammam Police conduct massive crackdown in Tekulapalli, 286 personnel take part in community policing drive

Khammam: Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt on Saturday said that the Community Connect programme was being conducted with the objective of ensuring public safety and securing people’s participation in crime prevention.

Following credible information about ganja consumption and anti-social activities in the KCR Tower area of Tekulapalli, Khammam Division Police conducted a massive surprise inspection involving 286 police personnel drawn from CAR Force, Task Force, Special Branch, Central Crime Station, Eagle Force and Clues Team.

As part of the operation, police thoroughly checked every house in 52 blocks and verified the identities and backgrounds of suspicious persons. They seized 62 two-wheelers and five autos for want of proper documents and shifted them to the local police station. Fingerprints of 105 persons were also collected for verification.

During the operation, police identified two persons allegedly involved in ganja sales, 12 consumers of the narcotic substance, three accused in theft cases and two other suspects. Police also seized 50 grams of dry ganja.

Addressing residents, Commissioner Sunil Dutt said the police department was giving special attention to transforming the locality into a crime-free area. Responding to residents’ requests, he assured them that police patrolling would be intensified. He also said that the issue of belt shops would be taken up with the Excise Department for appropriate legal action.

He cautioned youngsters against falling prey to drug addiction and urged parents and residents to protect children from narcotic substances. He called upon the public to share information about ganja sellers with the police and actively participate in building a drug-free society.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of installing CCTV cameras for personal and community safety, stating that surveillance systems could help prevent anti-social activities and identify offenders. He urged residents to voluntarily come forward to install cameras in their localities.

Warning people against cyber fraudsters, he advised them not to respond to suspicious phone calls, emails or messages seeking bank account details. He also cautioned residents against falling victim to fraudulent promises made by people seeking to make illegal money.

He asked people to remain vigilant about strangers and immediately inform local police or dial 112 if they noticed suspicious movements. Residents were also advised to verify the address and Aadhaar details of tenants before renting out their houses.

The Commissioner said surprise inspections and community policing initiatives would continue to prevent crime and ensure that residents felt safe. Police patrol vehicles and Blue Colts personnel would regularly monitor local conditions and gather information about the movements of known offenders.

Additional DCP Ramanujam, ACPs Ramanamurthy, SB ACP Mahesh, Cyber Crime ACP Phaninder, CCS ACP Sarwar, Inspectors Sadiq Pasha, Chittibabu, Karunakar, Shivaprasad and Nagaraju, and Reserve Inspectors Kamaraju, Srisailam and Suresh participated in the programme.