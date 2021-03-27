Madhubala Essays The Role Of MGR’s Wife Janaki Ramachandran In Thalaivi Movie

On the occasion of ace actress Madhubala's birthday, the makers of the Thalaivi movie have dropped the first look poster of Janaki Ramachandran from the movie. She will be seen as the wife of actor turned politician MGR. Well, Zee Studios shared the poster on their Instagram page along with wishing the actress on her birthday.









In this poster,Madhubala is seen along with Aravind Swami who is essaying the role of MGR in the Thalaivi movie. He is seen along with Madhubala in the hospital lying on the bed. They also jotted down, "Wishing #Madhoo #MadhubalaGaru a very Happy Birthday from the #Thalaivi team".

Here is the trailer of most-awaited movie Thalaivi…









The trailer is all fantabulous with the awesome screen presence of KanganaRanaut. It all starts with a few people being against her after she decides to enter into politics. Then the plot shifts to her film career and her bond with MGR. He asks her to enter politics and shows off her a new way of living for the people. Then the people of her own party turn against her. Even the parliament scene where she is insulted and MGR's final rights scene make this trailer worth watch. Kangana who stepped into the shoes of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is shown as an actress and politician in this small glimpse of the movie. Even AravindSwamy also did his best and looked similar to MGR with his attire. His close bond with Jaya gives rise to many rumours but in the end, he did what he wanted by making Jaya enter into politics.

KanganaRanaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu VardhanInduri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

This movie will get released on 23rd April, 2021.