Mimi Trailer: It's All About How Kriti Sanon Turns Into A Surrogate Mother



As it is all known that Bollywood is all going with new-age stories, most of the makers and actors are picking the interesting and intriguing subjects moving away from the regular action dramas. They are tweaking the plots with some unique points to capture the pulse of the movie buffs. Well, Kriti Sanon's Mimi also belongs to the same category and shows how this glam doll turns into a surrogate mother.



The makers released the trailer of Mimi movie and showcased a complete new look of Kriti presenting her in a village avatar. Kriti also shared the trailer of Mimi movie on her Instagram and treated her fans. Take a look!









The trailer starts off with Pankaj Tripathi doling out the importance of a mother. Well, after showing off the glimpse of Kriti's awesome dance movements, the plot shifts to the American couple who wants Kriti to turn into their surrogate. Pankaj explains to Kriti all about surrogacy as the couple offers them a huge amount. They shift their base to a small street moving away from their parents and make the neighbours believe that they are Muslims. But all of a sudden, the American couple step back and say that they don't want the baby. Now, Kriti comes back to their parents and introduces Pankaj as her husband. Well, being a roller coaster ride of emotions, we need to wait and watch to know how Kriti turns into a surrogate mother.

Kriti also jotted down, #MimiTrailer Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi Dinesh Vijan Laxman Utekar #Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Here is My Mimi for you! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now. Releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

The plot is all refreshing and has Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in other pivotal roles. Well, Mimi movie will be released on 30th July and air on Netflix. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners.