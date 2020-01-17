Motion Poster Of Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked'

Small screen diva Hina Khan has made it possible to the big screens with Vikram Bhatt directorial 'Hacked'. This thriller zone film is produced by Amat Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under Loneranger Productions banner.

Hina Khan who was known for her homely character on the small screen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' turned out to be a villain in 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki'. Later the Bigg Boss journey made her way to the big screens.

In this movie, Hina falls into love with a teenage boy, but slowly the boy's love turns to be an obsession and then what happens forms the crux of the story.

Vikram Bhatt has released a motion poster of this movie a few minutes ago… Have a look!

This motion poster has the eyes watching Hina. It is captioned that, "Privacy Is A Myth… There Is Nowhere To Hide! You, Will, Be Hacked on 07.02.2020…



From the motion poster, we can guess that it is a thriller where the boy may hack the personal life of Hina and later threaten her. Let's see what happens. We need to wait for 7th February 2020 until the movie reaches the big screens.