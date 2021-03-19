Mrunal Thakur Opens About Her Box Office And OTT Experiences

Bollywood's glam doll Mrunal Thakur is all enjoying the peak stage of her career. Presently she is having a handful of projects and is all happy with the progress in her career. She will next be part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan', Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' and AankhMicholi movies. All three movies will release in 2021 and thus she is happy. Mrunal also spoke to the media and opened up about Box Office and OTT experiences.

"I am glad that finally the amount of hard work that we have put in our films in 2020, will be witnessed by the audiences. My first release is Toofan, which is close to my heart. I worked with a fabulous team including Farhan Akhtar and RakeyshOmprakashMehra sir but also the journey, the experience, the growth, not just as an actor but also as a human was enormous. I feel I am a different person today because of it."

Speaking about the OTT experience, Mrunal says it is a blessing in the lockdown period… "Even during Covid-19, there is a way to entertain our audiences. OTT has a huge reach global reach and any project release in over 200 countries, which is huge. As for box office, I never took that pressure as an actor. My film is a complete package and will entertain people but it will also inspire, allow us to never give up, and follow our dreams. We all need that one push to keep us on track and guide us on the right way. That's what my character does, though in real life, Farhan inspired me (laughs). It was enchanting and refreshing working with him,"

Mrunal also spoke about her experience of working in pandemic time, "I was scared but the joy of being on a movie set was great. We couldn't stay or sit together and kept distances, wore PPE suits, sanitised often - it was a long process and back then, we didn't know what measures we needed and what worked. It was all still new but today we know better! By the end of the schedule in Dehradun, we were all happy after working so hard and we were glad for the daily workers who could earn their wages on a film shoot as they were dying of hunger and not Covid. I was glad to be back to work."

Coming to the Toofan movie, it is being directed by RakeyshOmprakashMehra and has Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in the prominent roles. The flick is being bankrolled by Farhan under his home banner Excel Entertainment, along with Ritesh Sidhwani.