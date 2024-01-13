My only job is to entertain people: Salman Khan

Bollywood icon Salman Khan recently emphasized that, as an actor, his primary responsibility is to provide thorough entertainment to the audience. The actor shared his sentiments about his latest release, 'Tiger 3,' which is currently available on a digital platform.

Reflecting on the success of the Tiger franchise, Salman expressed his delight at the consistent love and support the films have received, whether in theaters, on satellite, or through streaming platforms. "The Tiger franchise has garnered unanimous love right from the first film, be it theatrically, on satellite, or on streaming," he stated, underlining the remarkable success of the series.

Salman Khan, who maintains close contact with his audience through social media, noted the overwhelming positive response 'Tiger 3' has received since its digital release. "I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT," he said.

The actor reiterated his commitment to delivering entertainment, expressing happiness that 'Tiger 3' is being enjoyed by audiences worldwide. Salman described the film as particularly close to his heart, making its success in theaters and on streaming platforms a deeply personal achievement.

"Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theaters, and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop," Salman shared.

In conclusion, Salman Khan assured fans that the Tiger franchise will continue to be a source of entertainment for people, emphasizing that "Tiger will always be there to entertain people." 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.