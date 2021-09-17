Naga Chaitanya Says That Aamir Khan Personally Called To Offer The Role In Laal Singh Chaddha

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya has made his way to Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The Love Story actor is essaying an important role in this movie and recently shared a poster with Aamir Khan. They are seen dressed in army outfits and raised the expectations on this movie. Off late, Naga Chaitanya spoke to the media and doled out how he was picked for this role.



He started off by saying, "I got a call from Aamir Khan. After discussing the initial modalities of the script, I went to Mumbai for final discussions and was quickly on board. It was like magic! Aamir said he'd watched some of my performances and trailers of my film and was very impressed and that he felt I'd be apt for the role".

He also added that he was amazed by Aamir Khan's excitement and energy levels on the sets. Chay also added that Aamir is up-to-date about the developments in Tollywood. "He's a music lover and wanted me to play my ANR and NTR's old classics, apart from current film songs".

Well, Kollywood's ace actor Vijay Sethupathi was also part of this movie earlier but moved out as he was busy with other projects post lockdown. He also spoke to the media and said, "Covid happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn't accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule."

Laal Singh Chaddha movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. This is the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. They already worked with 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. This movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas, 2021…