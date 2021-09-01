Neha Dhupia Celebrates Her Baby Shower With All Her Besties In A Gala Way

It is all known that Bollywood's power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their second child. Off late, Neha's besties surprised her with a special Baby Shower and even her husband Angad Bedi also made her dear wife feel special with all his love. Both Neha and Angad shared the beautiful Baby Shower pics on their respective Instagram pages and treated their fans…

Angad Bedi

The first pic is a beautiful one showcasing Angad kissing her dear wife Neha. While the second one is funny one as Angad is seen with a sad face near a window.

This post garnered millions of views and Saba Pataudi wished the power couple on this special occasion. Even Neha Dhupia also dropped a funny comment.

Neha Dhupia

Well, in this post Neha shared a few amazing pics from her Baby Shower event. In the first pic, Neha is seen dressed up beautifully and posed along with her besties which includes Soha Ali Khan. The last two pics are the beautiful cakes specially made with the 'Baby Shower' theme.

Sharing these pics, Neha also dropped a heartfelt note… "I had no idea today's day would pan out like this … the sweetest "surprise" baby shower…. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … here's to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love, always."

This post has a few beautiful pics of Neha Dhupia along with her parents and little Mehr. She is all happy holding the colourful balloons.

Through this beautiful post, both Neha and Angad announced their second pregnancy news to all their fans!

Neha married Angad Bedi in May, 2018 and this couple was blessed with a daughter 'Mehr' in November, 2018.