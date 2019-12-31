Trending :
Nehha Pendse kickstarts wedding festivities

Actress Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Hindi movies like ‘Gour Hari Dastaan’ and ‘Bol Baby Bol,’ is set to tie the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas, whom...

Actress Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Hindi movies like 'Gour Hari Dastaan' and 'Bol Baby Bol,' is set to tie the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas, whom she describes as the man of her dreams.

Photos from the grahmukh pooja show that she is going to be one happy bride.

"I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there," Nehha said.

"It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy," she added.

The actress has featured in many films in different languages like Marathi and Hindi. She is also a known face in the telly world, thanks to her stint in shows like "Bigg Boss" and "May I Come In Madam?"

Top